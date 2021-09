epa08838395 A koala is seen eating gum leaves at the Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve near Canberra, Australia, 24 November 2020. The federal government yesterday announced a national audit of koala populations as a key component of an 18 million Australian dollar (around 13.1 million US dollar) package to help protect Australia's iconic species. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT