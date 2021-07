epaselect epa09349481 Ernesto films with his phone as he gets vaccinated against Covid-19 at a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic organized by Mothers In Action in Crenshaw, South of Los Angeles, California, USA, 16 July 2021. Starting Saturday night, Los Angeles County will require the return to wearing mask indoor amid alarming surge in the number of coronavirus cases linked to the Delta variant. The past week Los Angeles has seen an average of about a thousand new cases a day, and yesterday a spike to more than 1500 new cases, as well as an increase in hospitalizations. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT