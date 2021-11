epa09565584 Indian people exercise in a garden as the city is engulfed in heavy smog in New Delhi, India, 05 November 2021, as Delhi's air quality hits the 'hazardous' category after Diwali festival. The top Indian court imposed a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) in a bid to control air pollution. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA