This photograph taken on February 13, 2023 shows the Buttes-Chaumont park emptied after a piece of a woman's body was found, in Paris. A piece of a woman's body was found on February 13, 2023 in the Buttes-Chaumont park, in the 19th arrondissement of Paris, the Paris public prosecutor's office and a source close to the investigation said. An investigation has been opened for murder and the investigations have been entrusted to the criminal brigade of the Parisian judicial police, the public prosecutor said.