Au zguduit dictatura, dar au plătit pentru curajul lor. Ce s-a întâmplat cu cele trei femei care l-au înfruntat pe Lukașenko

epa08652180 (FILE) - Presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya (C), Veronika Tsepkalo (L), wife and representative of non-registered presidential candidate Valery Tsepkalo, and Maria Kolesnikova (R), a representative of non-registered presidential candidate Victor Babariko, gesture during a press-conference in Minsk, Belarus, 17 July 2020 (reissued 07 September 2020). According to media reports citing eyewitnesses and fellow campaign members, Kolesnikova has been detained by unidentified persons in Minsk on 07 September. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH