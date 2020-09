epa08597151 Maria Kolesnikova, a representative of Belarusian politician Viktor Babariko's campaign office and an associate of opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, speaks during a press conference in Minsk, Belarus, 11 August 2020. Opposition leader Tikhanovskaya fled for Lithuania and in a video address on 11 August called on her supporters to respect law and to refrain from clashing with the police. Poll results gave incumbent president Alexander Lukashenko 80 percent of the votes in the 09 August Belarusian presidential elections. However, the opposition did not recognize the results and questioned the transparency of the counting process with numerous claims of fraud, media reported. EPA-EFE/TATIANA ZENKOVICH