Din 100 de pacienți cu COVID, doar de la unul s-a prelevat plasmă salvatoare. “De ce la București s-au refuzat 61% dintre donatori?”. “S-au respins doar 30%”, spune centrul

epa08715073 Enrique, a patient who has recovered from Covid-19, donates blood - from which the plasma is extracted (R) - at the Son Llatzer hospital in Palma de Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, 02 October 2020. A clinical research is being developed in this hospital to check if the antibodies in that plasma are able to contain the progression of the infection in patients currently battling against the coronavirus. Nineteen patients with Covid-19 have already been transfused in the Balearic Islands with donated plasma. EPA-EFE/CATI CLADERA