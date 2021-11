epa08414114 Visitors walk in front of the main gate of the Disneyland theme park on the first opening day after a prolonged closure due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Shanghai, China, 11 May 2020. Shanghai Disneyland reopened on 11 May 2020 with capacity limited to a fifth of its normal capacity and new safety rules that include mandatory wearing of masks and fever checks. EPA-EFE/ZHOU YOU/COSTFOTO CHINA OUT