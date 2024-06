President of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu during the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9, 2024 in New Delhi, India. Narendra Modi took over as the Prime Minister of India for a third consecutive term at a glittering ceremony at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Along with PM Modi, a new council of ministers was sworn in with 71 members, marked by a blend of diversity and experience. The team Modi 3.0 comprises 30 Cabinet Ministers, 5 Ministers of State with Independent Charge, and 36 Ministers of State. Oath Taking Ceremony: Narendra Modi Takes Oath As Prime Minister Of India For Third Straight Term, New Delhi, Delhi - 09 Jun 2024,Image: 880193389, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no