Doi morți, în Marea Britanie din cauza furtunii Arwen, care a adus rafale de vânt de până la 160 km/h

Stockton-on-Tees, UNITED KINGDOM - *NO MAIL ONLINE* A Tree has been uprooted in Roseworth, Teesside bringing up paving slabs during Storm Arwen and luckily not falling onto the house. BACKGRID UK 27 NOVEMBER 2021,Image: 645138098, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia