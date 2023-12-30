May 31, 2021, Ceuta, Madrid, Spain: Fence of the Tarajal beach, where agents of the Guardia Civil are deployed for the expected arrival of migrants, on May 31, 2021, in Ceuta (Spain). A group of ten Moroccans tried to swim into Ceuta, but Morocco aborted the attempt by mobilizing its agents by sea to intercept the group in the water. Any attempt to enter the city is feared to be the beginning of what happened from 17 to 19 May, a period in which thousands of migrants arrived in the city through this beach. In the same context, the Moroccan Foreign Ministry has issued a statement, in which it has acknowledged that the root of the crisis with Spain is Western Sahara. Profimedia Images