Arestarea celor doi francezi a avut loc pe 21 decembrie în portul Algeciras, în sudul Spaniei, în timp ce familia se pregătea să se îmbarce pe un feribot spre Tanger, în Maroc.

Cei doi părinţi aveau „probleme de natură psihiatrică” şi făceau obiectul unui mandat european de arestare pentru „răpire de minor”, a precizat Garda Civilă spaniolă.

Cuplul „intenționa să își ucidă fiul de cinci ani în Sahara, deoarece îl credea posedat”, dorind astfel să îl „sacrifice”, conform Gărzii Civile.

Părinții au fost plasați în arest preventiv de către un judecător din Spania.

Copilul este sănătos şi a fost trimis într-un centru de primire a minorilor din Spania, înainte de a fi returnat în Franţa.

Foto: Profimedia Images

Google News Urmărește-ne pe Google News

Abonați-vă la canalul Libertatea de WhatsApp pentru a fi la curent cu ultimele informații
Comentarii (4)

Gabryella   •   30.12.2023, 19:29

,,A tunat și i-a adunat “ s-ar putea spune .

asdqaz   •   30.12.2023, 19:20

dar ce bine s-au mai cunoscut

Vale25   •   30.12.2023, 19:00

Doamne!!! Mare ti-e grădina!!!

Vezi toate comentariile (4)
Comentează

Loghează-te în contul tău pentru a adăuga comentarii și a te alătura dialogului.

 regulile comunitatii
PE ACELAȘI SUBIECT
   
Un angajat de la Ferma Dacilor rupe tăcerea. Cine ar fi pus, de fapt, focul: ”Se știe de el dar nu reușesc să-l prindă”
FANATIK.RO
Un angajat de la Ferma Dacilor rupe tăcerea. Cine ar fi pus, de fapt, focul: ”Se știe de el dar nu reușesc să-l prindă”
Incredibil ce a dezvăluit Raluca Pastramă despre divorțul de Pepe: ”Am luptat 10 ani să salvez căsnicia. Mizeriile cu Zăvoranca...”
Viva.ro
Incredibil ce a dezvăluit Raluca Pastramă despre divorțul de Pepe: ”Am luptat 10 ani să salvez căsnicia. Mizeriile cu Zăvoranca...”
Cum arată acum Camelia Constantinescu. Poză rară cu fosta iubită a lui Ștefan Bănică
TVMANIA.RO
Cum arată acum Camelia Constantinescu. Poză rară cu fosta iubită a lui Ștefan Bănică
Apariție rară a fostului patron din Liga 1. Acum 15 ani, spunea că „bagă bani fiindcă n-are ce face cu ei”. Dezvăluiri pentru GSP: „Atât am pierdut în fotbal! Nu era lumea mea”
GSP.RO
Apariție rară a fostului patron din Liga 1. Acum 15 ani, spunea că „bagă bani fiindcă n-are ce face cu ei”. Dezvăluiri pentru GSP: „Atât am pierdut în fotbal! Nu era lumea mea”
A dat lovitura la Loto, dar și-a pierdut toată pensia. Ce a pățit un bătrân de 70 de ani după ce a ghicit numerele norocoase
FANATIK.RO
A dat lovitura la Loto, dar și-a pierdut toată pensia. Ce a pățit un bătrân de 70 de ani după ce a ghicit numerele norocoase
Un bărbat de 70 de ani a rămas fără pensie după ce a câștigat 37.000 de euro la Loto. „A fost atât de neașteptat”
Știrileprotv.ro
Un bărbat de 70 de ani a rămas fără pensie după ce a câștigat 37.000 de euro la Loto. „A fost atât de neașteptat”
Cristina Șișcanu, incident la intrarea în Elveția. Mădălin Ionescu a vrut să anuleze concediul. 'Așa de tare m-am enervat!'
Unica.ro
Cristina Șișcanu, incident la intrarea în Elveția. Mădălin Ionescu a vrut să anuleze concediul. 'Așa de tare m-am enervat!'
Orgia din Moscova l-a scos din minţi pe Putin. Ce a păţit rapperul care a purtat doar o şosetă pe organele genitale
Orangesport.ro
Orgia din Moscova l-a scos din minţi pe Putin. Ce a păţit rapperul care a purtat doar o şosetă pe organele genitale
Dezvăluirea unui angajat al Fermei Dacilor: "E unul piroman. Se ştie, dar nu îl prind". Pompierii ar fi fost mituiţi cu lăzi de vin şi chiuvete
Observatornews.ro
Dezvăluirea unui angajat al Fermei Dacilor: "E unul piroman. Se ştie, dar nu îl prind". Pompierii ar fi fost mituiţi cu lăzi de vin şi chiuvete
Horoscop 31 decembrie 2023. Taurilor le vine apa la moară, după mai multe luni în care au suferit din cauza unui lung șir de nepotriviri
HOROSCOP
Horoscop 31 decembrie 2023. Taurilor le vine apa la moară, după mai multe luni în care au suferit din cauza unui lung șir de nepotriviri
Parteneri

Știri mondene

Parteneri

Știri România

Parteneri
RECOMANDĂRI
TRENDING NEWS
PARTENERI
ULTIMELE ȘTIRI
   