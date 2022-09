De la anul când „totul s-a schimbat” la „cea mai cumplită săptămână” a familiei regale: momentele care au definit domnia Reginei Elisabeta a II-a

File - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, and her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, wave to the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, in this Nov. 20, 1947 photo, after their wedding. From left to right, King George VI, Princess Margaret, Lady Mary Cambridge, the bride and bridegroom, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Mary. The balcony appearance is the centerpiece of almost all royal celebrations in Britain, a chance for the public to catch a glimpse of the family assembled for a grand photo to mark weddings, coronations and jubilees.,Image: 695599662, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. FILE PHOTO, Model Release: no, Pictured: Prince Philip,Queen Elizabeth II