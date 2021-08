Sirhan Sirhan, pictured in this January 1998 California Department of Corrections mug shot, assassinated New York senator and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in the kitchen of the Ambassador Hotel in June 1968. After his 1969 trial Sirhan was given a death sentence that was later commuted to life in prison.,Image: 27374952, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia