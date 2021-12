epa09225149 Indian doctor wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) walks after examining patients inside a COVID-19 care center and isolation ward facility near a Hospital in New Delhi, India, 24 May 2021. India on 24 May surpassed the barrier of 300,000 deaths from coronavirus, registering more than 4,000 deaths a day, while infections maintain a downward trend, with just over 220,000 cases in the last 24 hours. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED