Echipa din Rusia, trimisă pe Stația Spațială Internațională pentru primul lungmetraj filmat în spațiu, a revenit pe Pământ

epa09528132 A handout photo taken from video footage made available by Roscosmos press service shows Russian actress Yulia Peresild reacting after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-18 space capsule in a remote area southeast of Zhezkazgan in the Karaganda region of Kazakhstan, 17 October 2021. A Soyuz space capsule with Russian crew member, cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko, returning from a twelve day mission to make the first a feature film in orbit at the International Space Station, landed safely in the steppes of Kazakhstan. EPA-EFE/ROSCOSMOS PRESS SERVICE / HANDOU HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES