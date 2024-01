Security forces patrol El Labrador metro station in Quito on January 10, 2024, during security operations as Ecuador remains in a state of emergency following the escape from prison of a dangerous narco boss. Ecuador's president Daniel Noboa gave orders on Tuesday to "neutralize" criminal gangs after gunmen stormed and opened fire in a TV studio, as bandits threatened random executions on a second day of terror in the country. Gangs declared war on the government after Noboa announced a state of emergency following the prison escape on January 7 of one of Ecuador's most powerful narco bosses. Profimedia Images