epa08918466 Pupils wearing face masks wash their hands with soap and water before heading to their classrooms during the reopening of schools at the Daima Primary school in Nairobi, Kenya, 04 January 2021. Kenya reopened all its schools amid coronavirus pandemic after a nine-month closure to curb the spread of the COVID-19. The Education Minister George Magoha, called upon head teachers to set up extra classes out in open air in order to observe social distancing in the already overcrowded classrooms especially in public schools. Kenya has 23,000 public primary schools with more than 12 million pupils and more than three million students in secondary schools. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu