epa09603506 Actors carry a golden boat as they parade during the opening ceremony of the Avenue of Sphinxes at the ancient Temple of Luxor, in Luxor, Egypt, 25 November 2021. The 3,000-year-old ancient promenade Avenue of Sphinxes (El Kebbash Road) was opened to the public after years of restauration with a grand ceremony. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI