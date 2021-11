epa09582785 Veterinarians and elephant guards treat an elephant that was injured by a snare at the Elephant Training Center, in Saree village, Aceh Besar, Indonesia, 15 November 2021. The Aceh Natural Resources Conservation Center (BKSDA) together with the community carry out efforts to rescue a wild baby elephant who was separated from his entourage with a trunk injured by a snare. The Sumatran elephant (Elephas maximus sumatranus) is one of the protected wildlife species in Indonesia. Based on The IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, this animal, which is only found on the island of Sumatra, has the status of Critically Endangered or a critically endangered species, with a high risk of extinction in the wild. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK