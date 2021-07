epa08118600 Mahouts prepare their elephants prior to a patrol round at Mila Pidie Conservation Response Unit (CRU) in Pidie District, Sumatra, Indonesia, 11 January 2020. The Elephant Patrol, a joint project between the Aceh Natural Resource Agency and the CRU, uses rangers riding trained elephants to push back wild ones posing a threat to human settlements in the forest. The project is aimed at reducing the risk of conflicts between wild animals and humans. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK