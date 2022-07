This photograph taken on June 30, 2022, shows an Augusta firefighting helicopter drops water during a training session to prevent and fight wildfires, in Magoula central Greece. In Magoula, on the outskirts of Athens, on a plot of land that still bears the traces of last summer's fires, a team of European firefighters is training with their Greek counterparts to prepare for the fire season and avoid the worst.,Image: 704082965, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia