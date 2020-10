French President Emmanuel Macron, flanked by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, speaks on October 16, 2020, in front of a middle school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, 30kms northwest of Paris, after a teacher was decapitated by an attacker who has been shot dead by policemen. - French anti-terror prosecutors said on October 16 they were investigating an assault in which a man was decapitated on the outskirts of Paris and the attacker shot by police. The attack happened at around 5 pm (1500 GMT) near a school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, a western suburb of the French capital. The man who was decapitated was a history teacher who had recently shown caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed in class. French prosecutors are treating the attack as a terror incident, which coincides with the trial of alleged accomplices of the 2015 Charlie Hebdo attackers and comes weeks after a man injured two people he thought worked for the magazine. (Photo by ABDULMONAM EASSA / POOL / AFP)