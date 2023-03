Bulk carrier Kubrosli Y gets loaded with Ukrainian wheat in the port of Odesa, southern Ukraine on August 19, 2022. The revived shipments have the potential to alleviate what experts have been calling a global food crisis in the making. As a huge development for Ukrainian farmers and the domestic economy, grain experts weigh in on what it means for the rest of the world.The disruption of supplies of cereals, oilseeds and other commodities that are shipped along the Black Sea region has significantly increased food insecurity especially in countries in North Africa and the Middle East that are highly dependent on imports from Ukraine.,Image: 716005819, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no