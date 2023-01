FILE - Workers remove a Soviet T-34 tank installed as a monument in Narva, Estonia, Aug. 16, 2022. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to a renewed push to topple the last remaining monuments to the Soviet army that remained in Europe. At the end of the communist era, when Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia regained their independence from the Soviet Union, those countries began renaming streets and toppling statues of Lenin and other communist figures. But many memorials to the Red Army remained.