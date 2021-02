epa08977730 Medical workers unload to a freezer the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, which was delivered to the pro-Russian militant-controlled territory of self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) from medical center Sputnik V, in Donetsk, Ukraine, 31 January 2021. Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said on 29 January there is no way the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 will complete registration in Ukraine. In August 2020, Russia claimed it had registered the 'world's first' vaccine against COVID-19, and that it was allegedly tested by one of Putin's daughters. Moscow has failed to provide to the international community any data on vaccine trials that would confirm the drug's safety and efficacy against COVID-19. The third stage of clinical trials has not yet been conducted. EPA-EFE/DAVE MUSTAINE