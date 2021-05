Eurovision 2021 a fost câştigat de Italia. Trupa rock Maneskin, favorita publicului

epa09221727 Maneskin from Italy with the song 'Zitti E Buoni' reacts after winning the Grand Final of the 65th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at the Rotterdam Ahoy arena, in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 22 May 2021. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, only a limited number of visitors is allowed at the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC2021) that is taking place in an adapted form at the Rotterdam Ahoy. EPA-EFE/Sander Koning / POOL