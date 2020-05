epa07605597 Nepalese sherpas hold used oxygen cylinder during cleaning campaign to the Everest Mount at Namche Bazar, Solukhumbu district, Nepal 27 May 2019. A total 10,000 Kilograms of trash and four dead bodies found in the Everest summits during a massive cleaning campaign organized by the Nepalese stakeholders. The collected trash will be sent to Kathmandu to be recycled. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA