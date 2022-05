Image released by Belarus Ministry of Defense on Feb 12, 2022 shows Belarus soldiers taking part in the large joint military exercises with Russia in an unspecified location in Belarus. The military drills, called Allied Resolve-2022, began in Belarus on Thursday Feb 10, 2022 and will end February 20, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced Thursday in a statement. Moscow's deployment into Belarus is believed to be its biggest there since the Cold War, with an expected 30,000 combat troops, Spetsnaz special operation forces, fighter jets including SU-35, Iskander dual-capable missiles and S-400 air defense systems, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said last Thursday. Belarus Russian Joint Military Drills, Belarus - 12 Feb 2022,Image: 662354450, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia