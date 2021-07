epa09347882 A handout photo made available by the Rhein-Erft authorities shows the area after heavy rains had triggered flooding in Erftstadt-Blessem, Germany, 16 July 2021. According to authorities, several houses in Erftstadt-Blessem have been massively submerged and some have collapsed due to flooding. Dozens of people have died and several were still missing after thunderstorms in the western German states of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) and Rhineland-Palatinate caused severe flooding in many areas since 14 July. EPA-EFE/RHEIN-ERFT-KREIS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES