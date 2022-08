epa08324904 Ambulances of the SAMU arrive at the CHU Hospital of Angers, as emergency medical personnel has disembarked patients from the TGV from Strasbourg next to an ambulance in Angers station, Western France, on 26 March 2020. 6 patients affected with COVID-19 are evacuated to Angers CHU hospital and 4 to Le Mans hospital. France is under lockdown in an attempt to stop the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causing the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/EDDY LEMAISTRE