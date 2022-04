epa09810578 Ambulances depart to Kiev in Ukraine, handed over by the Mazovian authorities from the Provincial Ambulance and Sanitary Transport Station 'Meditrans' in Warsaw, Poland, 08 March 2022. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, which started on 24 February, has destroyed civilian infrastructure and caused civilian casualties, leaving tens of thousands internally displaced and over two million refugees fleeing the country. EPA-EFE/TOMASZ GZELL POLAND OUT