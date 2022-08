epa03384610 Relatives attend a ceremony at the Fuerstenfeldbruck airfiled, near Munich, Germany, 05 September 2012. German and Israeli officials were joined by relatives of the victims of the massacre at the 1972 Munich Olympics for commemoration ceremonies marking the 40th anniversary. The delegation from Israel was led by Deputy Prime Minister Silvan Shalom. Among the relatives of the victims was Ankie Spitzer (R), the widow of fencing coach Andre Spitzer - one of the 11 Israelis killed. Shalom earlier laid a wreath near the apartment in the former Munich Olympic village, the location of the hostage taking. EPA/Andreas Gebert