New Mexico has become the first state in history to elect all women of color to the U.S. House of Representatives.⁠ ⁠ On Wednesday, the state confirmed victories for incumbent Rep. Deb Haaland, Yvette Herrell and Teresa Leger Fernandez in New Mexico's three congressional districts.⁠ ⁠ Incumbent Deb Haaland (D) — a Laguna Pueblo member and one of the nation's first Native American congresswoman - was re-elected to represent the state's 1st Congressional District by defeating retired police officer Rep. Michelle Garcia Holmes.⁠ ⁠ In the race for the state's 2nd congressional district, Republican Yvette Herrell, whose a member of the Cherokee Nation, defeated Democrat Xochitl Torres Small.⁠ ⁠ Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez, a Latina, was elected to represent the state's 3rd congressional district by defeated Republican Alexis Johnson. (via NBC 26)