epa10380050 People dressed in miltary costumes take part in a fake coup d'etat performances during the traditional fest called 'The floured ones' (Els Enfarinats) held in the village of Ibi, Alicante, eastern of Spain, 28 December 2022. The fest is celebrated during the innocents day and people battle among themselves with fireworks, flour and eggs. EPA-EFE/MORELL