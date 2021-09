Lovitură de stat în Guineea. Președintele Alpha Conde a fost arestat

epa09449681 Guinean military deploy on the streets of Conakry, Guinea, 05 September 2021. According to a video broadcasted on state television, Guinea's President Alpha Conde has been detained by army special forces in Conakry as gunfire was heard on the streets of the centre of Guinea's capital. Guinea Colonel Mamady Doumbouya spoke on a state television broadcast saying President Alpha Conde was in custody and warned people to stay indoors. EPA-EFE/STR BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE