In this still image captured from a hand out video, filmed by the Icelandic Coast Guard, lava flows from the erupting Fagradalsfjall volcano some 50 km west of the Icelandic capital Reykjavik, on March 19, 2021. A volcano erupted in Iceland on Friday some 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the capital Reykjavik, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said, as a red cloud lit up the night sky and a no-fly zone was established in the area.,Image: 599240415, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Icelandic Coast Guard" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS -, Model Release: no