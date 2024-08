CORRECTS DATE TO SUNDAY, AUG. 18, NOT SATURDAY, AUG. 17 - This photo provided by the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, shows the eruption of the Shiveluch volcano reportedly caused by 7.0-magnitude earthquake about 102 kilometers (63 miles) east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on the Kamchatka peninsula, Russia.,Image: 899515767, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. Handout - Government Produced CORRECTS DATE TO SUNDAY, AUG. 18, NOT SATURDAY, AUG. 17 AP PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS PUBLICLY DISTRIBUTED HANDOUT PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE IVS FEB RAS MANDATORY CREDIT, Model Release: no