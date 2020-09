epa08614393 A woman wearing a protective face mask walks in an arcade of the Palais Royal in Paris, France, 20 August 2020. Paris has been declared a zone of 'active circulation' for the Covid19 coronavirus as cases surged in recent weeks, prompting British tourists vacationing in France to be recalled back to their homeland or face fourteen days quarantine upon arrival. The spike in Covid cases and foreign tourist exodus is affecting Paris' tourism industry, with media reports of hotel reservations down by 86 per cent comparatively to last year. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON