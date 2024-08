NEW DELHI, INDIA - AUGUST 13: Doctors from AIIMS Delhi stage a protest against the alleged Kolkata Doctor Rape case on August 13, 2024 in New Delhi, India. Patients Suffer as OPD services at government hospitals hit due to doctors strike. The protest comes in response to a nationwide indefinite strike call by the Federation of Resident Doctors Association after the postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College Kolkata while on duty last Thursday.Photo by Sanchit Khanna/Doctors Protest Against Kolkata Doctor Rape And Murder Case,Image: 898374077, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk.;PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxIND, Model Release: no