French actor Gerard Depardieu (L) gestures while speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) during their meeting in Sochi, Russian Black Sea resort, Russia, 05 January 2013. President Vladimir Putin has handed French actor and tax rebel Gerard Depardieu a Russian passport during a meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, the Itar-Tass new agency reported on Sunday. 'On the occasion of his stay in Russia, Depardieu was handed over a Russian passport,' presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the agency. Putin on 03 January signed a decree granting Depardieu, 64, Russian citizenship after the French actor applied for it. Depardieu has threatened to relocate outside France to protest a planned 75-per-cent income tax. He has bought a property in a village of tax exiles in Belgium and told French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault that he would give up his French passport. EPA/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT PICTURE MADE AVAILABLE TODAY