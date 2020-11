epa08793271 German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at a press conference after the meeting of the Corona Cabinet in Berlin, Germany, 02 November 2020. Nationwide restrictions, such as the closure of bars and restaurants for one month starting 02 November, have been announced on 28 October due to an increasing number of cases of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. EPA-EFE/HENNING SCHACHT / POOL