epa10391947 (FILE) - Gianluca Vialli, head of the Italian national team delegation, prior to the UEFA Nations League match against Germany at Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, 04 June 2022 (re-issued 06 January 2023). Gianluca Vialli died at the age of 58 after battling pancreatic cancer his family confirmed 06 January 2023. EPA-EFE/SERENA CAMPANINI