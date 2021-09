Grecia ia în calcul vaccinarea obligatorie a profesorilor și preoților împotriva COVID

A priest is carrying a cross with Jesus during the demonstration. Hundreds of people, less than the big previous rally, are seen at the Demonstration Against The Mandatory Vaccine that was held in Thessaloniki in Greece on Wednesday July 28, 2021. One week after the massive protest against the mandatory vaccination the anti-vaxx campaign continues with a big group protesting in the streets of the city of Thessaloniki. The protest was organized via social media by anti-vaccination believers. According to the group more than 5000 people participated, while the police estimated unofficially slightly around 2.000 people participating in the demonstration. As the Greek government is passing a legislation with mandatory vaccination to specific job sectors like medical healthcare workers etc people are protesting against it. Protesters marched in the center of Thessaloniki where car traffic was stopped for a couple of hours. Nationalists and religious groups supported the demo spelling many slogans against the Prime Minister Mitsotakis and Journalists. The protesting group passed in front of ERT, the public television broadcaster, where participants shouted against them and some voices were saying to enter and occupy the building. The demonstration ended at the statue of Alexander the Great while it began from the White Tower, symbol of the city. Riot police monitored the event carefully with a distance to avoid violent incidents from radicals. A small group of hospital workers participated not against the vaccination, but against the mandatory action. Greece is having a surge in COVID-19 Coronavirus cases as the pandemic rises again due to the Delta Mutation variant and the peaking in the vaccination program, applying some local lockdowns to areas like the Greek Islands. Thessaloniki, Greece on July 28, 2021 Demonstration Against The Mandatory Vaccination In Thessaloniki, Greece - 28 Jul 2021,Image: 624170894, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia