Aerial bird's eye panoramic view from a drone of Aretes beach, in Toroni area, a hidden gem in Halkidiki. The beach with the golden sand and transparent crystal-clear emerald water, exotic and tropical style with pine trees near the sand, typical for the Aegean Sea and the Mediterranean consists of 3 different bays as seen with some tourists who arrived by a little ship. The coastline protected by rocky hills around is a hidden treasure for locals and tourists without the overcrowded summer scenes with the beach bars. Chalkidiki is a popular holiday destination, famous for the best beaches in the country driving distance, near the city of Thessaloniki. Greece is pushing for a COVID vaccination passport and the European Commission adopted the proposal, so the country can receive tourists during the seasonal tourism period. The coronavirus pandemic hit hard the Greek tourism related business and travel industry. In February 2021, Travel and Leisure added the beach in the top "10 Secret Beaches in Europe to Add to Your Bucket List", the secluded beaches in Europe offer all of the beautiful views and none of the crowds. Greece aims to open for tourists, specially to vaccinated travelers on 14 May 2021 according to the country's tourism minister Haris Theoharis.