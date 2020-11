epa08342663 Funeral workers prepare to bury a coffin at Almudena cemetery in Madrid, Spain, 04 April 2020. Funeral services have been restricted to a maximum of three relatives due to the health crisis caused by coronavirus. Spain faces the 21th consecutive day of mandatory home confinement in a bid to slow down the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN