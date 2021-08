A woman reads newspaper's headlines referring to the killing of a Greek journalist in Athens on April 10, 2021. Giorgos Karaivaz, who worked for private TV station Star and also ran news blog bloko.gr, was shot several times outside his home on April 9. Greek Prime Minister called for the "swift resolution" of a probe into the journalist's shock murder, condemned by leading EU officials, political parties and unions.,Image: 604561974, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia