February 25, 2022, Medyka, Warsaw, Poland: People fleeing Ukraine rest after crossing the border with Poland on February 25, 2022 in Medyka, Poland. Thousands of people fleeing war in Ukraine are crossing the border with Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia as Russian military continue the attack on the capital Kyiv. Mostly women and children wait for hours at congested border crossings in freezing temperatures after Ukraine restricted passage for men between 18 and 60 years old. Credit Image: Aleksander Kalka/ZUMA Press Wire Pictured: GV,General View,Image: 664918839, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -ARG, -AUT, -BEL, -CHN, -CZE, -FIN, -FRA, -DEU, -HUN, -JPN, -MEX, -NLD, -NOR, -PER, -PRT, -SVN, -SWE, -CHE, -TWN, -GBR, Model Release: no, Pictured: GV,, Credit line: Profimedia