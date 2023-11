October 26, 2023, Brussels, Belgium: Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban arrives at the European Council, the EU leaders meeting at the headquarters of the European Union. The Hungarian PM does doorstep statement to the media representatives, talks about the meeting agenda and answers questions from journalists and international press. EU leaders and heads of states have on their agenda to discuss on the 2-day summit the topics of the humanitarian ''pauses'' in Israel's war with Hamas, the support to Ukraine after Russia's invasion and the migration crisis situation. EUCO in Brussels, Belgium on 26 October 2023 / Profimedia Images