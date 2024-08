(240801) -- TUNIS, Aug. 1, 2024 Photo by Xinhua/ABACAPRESS.COM) -- People gather in condemnation of the assassination of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tunis, Tunisia, on July 31, 2024. Tunisia strongly condemned the assassination of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday. Tunisia considered the assassination as a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of states and a disregard for all human and moral values and international conventions, said a statement made by the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday evening. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua/ABACAPRESS.COM