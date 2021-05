epa03950005 Palestinian militants of Ezz Al-Dine Al Qassam brigade, the military wing of Hamas with rocket launchers during the commemorations marking the first anniversary of the eight day war against Hamas movement in 2012, in Gaza city, 14 November 2013. Media reports citing Israeli military sources at that time said that Israeli operations between 14 and 21 November 2012 hit over 1,500 targets in Gaza. Palestinian sources claim that more than 160 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed during the Israeli attacks. The conflict ended 22 November 2012 after an Egypt-brokered ceasfire between the warring sides. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER